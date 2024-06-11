Bill Attracts Foster Care Students To PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation to attract students and future workers to PA was approved unanimously by the state Senate. Senate Bill 1153 is a key piece of the Grow PA initiative, which confronts the state’s stagnant population growth by encouraging the best and brightest students to put down roots in the state. The measure would expand the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program, which waives higher education tuition and fees for foster children in the foster care system and children who were adopted. Under the bill, the program would include eligible non-resident students for undergraduate courses at PA State System of Higher Education schools. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.