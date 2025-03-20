Bill Arming PA Inspector General Agents Advances

HARRISBURG – Agents at the Office of State Inspector General would be permitted to arm themselves for protection on the job under a bill approved by the PA House. Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin introduced House Bill 36 to address a flaw in existing state law that leaves these officers – the only law enforcement officers in PA not permitted to carry firearms while on duty – unable to properly defend themselves. The Office of State Inspector General is a government watchdog agency that roots out fraud and other misconduct in state programs. Their agents work every day fighting bad actors, just like other law enforcement officers. The bill, which also requires firearms training for the officers, now heads to the state Senate for consideration.