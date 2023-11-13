Bill Allows PSERS Members To Work Without Penalty

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced allowing for annuitants of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System or PSERS to return to part-time service without temporarily terminating their annuity benefits. Bill sponsor, Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown says there are about 240,000 retirees in PSERS, many who are working a second job. By lifting the freeze of payout, schools could fill some part-time positions and other critical roles to ensure student learning is not interrupted. The measure would prohibit persons from accruing additional service time and specifies that no retirement contributions will be made by the annuitant or the employer nor add to an individual’s current pension. The proposal will be referred to the Senate Education Committee.