Bill Allows PA Veterans To Hunt/Fish In Other States

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers gave bipartisan support to a bill which would allow the state attorney general to enter reciprocal agreements with other states to recognize lawfully issued active-duty and disabled-veteran hunting and fishing licenses. The sponsor of House Bill 877, Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli said veterans have served all of the United States, not just one state. Their ability to enjoy the great outdoors should be enjoyed nationally with as little hindrance as possible. Pielli, an Army veteran, added that the bill provides mental health and therapeutic benefits for veterans. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.