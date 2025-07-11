Bill Allows PA Officials To Go After Abuse Of Taxpayer Funds

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill to give state officials the tools to go after waste, fraud, and abuse to recover taxpayer money lost in fraud schemes. House Bill 1697 would enact a false claims law in PA allowing the state attorney general to seek repayment of any government money obtained by submitting false information and provide additional revenue to the state through receiving a larger share of federal false claims settlements. Examples would be hospitals or doctors billing Medicaid for procedures that were not performed or contractors charging for work on state projects that was never done. The measure is modeled after the federal False Claims Act, and 29 other states, along with the District of Columbia, already have similar laws in place. The bill heads to the state Senate.