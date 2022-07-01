Bill Allows PA National Guard To Help Fight Cyber Attacks

HARRISBURG – Legislation allowing use of the PA National Guard to combat cyber criminals has been approved by the PA Senate. House Bill 2412 gives the Guard the authority to provide functional support for cybersecurity needs across the state. It would allow trained military cybersecurity experts to support requests from state agencies in need of immediate assistance or training. It will also allow the Guard to receive requests and provide support to non-government entities. In 2017, PA Senate Democrats had their entire computer system hacked and held for ransom. Earlier this year, PA’s Department of Labor revealed that hackers were transferring Pennsylvanians’ unemployment compensation checks to fraudulent accounts. PA is home to two military cybersecurity teams. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.