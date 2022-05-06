Bill Allows PA Guard To Respond To Cyber Threats

HARRISBURG – The state would be able to use the expertise of the PA National Guard to respond to cyber crises and subvert cyber intrusion under a bill advancing before lawmakers. House Bill 2412 gives the PA National Guard the authority to provide functional support for cyber-security needs – both in crisis response and in proactive training statewide. It would allow trained military cybersecurity experts to support requests from state agencies in need of immediate assistance or training. Further, the bill will allow the guard to receive requests and provide support to non-government entities with cyber-security education and training exercise assistance as needed. The FBI reported almost 800,000 complaints in 2020 alone, and governments are a prime target. In 2017, PA Senate Democrats had their entire computer system hacked and held for ransom. Earlier this year, PA’s Department of Labor revealed that hackers were transferring Pennsylvanians’ unemployment compensation checks into fraudulent accounts. PA is home to two military cybersecurity teams. The measure passed the PA House unanimously and is before the state Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.