Bill Allows Memorials For First Responders

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously passed legislation from Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman that would allow boroughs, third-class cities, and most counties to establish memorials for first responders. Freeman said, “Currently, these municipalities and counties are allowed to maintain memorials for soldiers. However, there is no clear authorization for first responders’ memorials, which could include firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, and police officers.” His House Bill 1738 also would update current language regarding soldiers’ memorials to include men and women who served in the PA National Guard or any of the U.S. Armed Forces or their reserve components. The bill moves to the state Senate for consideration.