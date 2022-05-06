Bill Allows Insurance To Pay For Wheelchair Maintenance

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced that would protect those Pennsylvanians in a wheelchair. House Bill 2522 would require that each wheelchair user, whether publicly or privately insured, has access to two wheelchair maintenance well-visits per year covered by their insurance, where repairs and adjustments can be made to ensure the comfort and safety of the user. It also requires each existing user and new user to be notified of their right to these two well-visits. Research shows that over 50% of wheelchairs break down in the first six months after they are fitted to their user, with one study citing up to 88% of veterans who use a wheelchair needing a repair in the same six-month window. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Dan Miller says wheelchairs are a lifeline to independence, and for individuals that rely on them, ill-fitting, damaged parts can leave people stranded and isolated while they wait for repairs. The bill is before the House Insurance Committee.