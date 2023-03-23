Bill Allows For Electronic Monitoring Of Persons With PFA Order

HARRISBURG – Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin has introduced legislation that would permit the electronic monitoring of people who have a protection from abuse order filed against them. Nearly half of the United States already permits the electronic monitoring of abusers in cases of domestic violence, but PA is not one of those states. The bill would ensure that victims can be protected and can have the safety and security they need to begin their healing process while the justice system runs its course. Conklin said the bill builds on Act 79 of 2018, which requires a person subject to a PFA to relinquish their firearms. Conklin introduced the measure after a family friend was killed by her estranged husband who, despite a PFA, had threatened repeatedly to take her life.