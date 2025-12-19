Bill Allows For Dry Needling In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being offered by Lebanon County Rep. John Schlegel to allow licensed physical therapists in PA to perform dry needling, a common therapy already in use by physical therapists across the country. Dry needling is a treatment option to relieve muscle pain and stiffness and to improve physical range of motion by strategically inserting fine, sterile needles into the muscle at specific trigger points. Many states already recognize dry needling as being within the physical therapist scope of practice and the American Physical Therapy Association supports the inclusion in state regulatory frameworks. However, PA law is silent on the use of the treatment. Schlegel presented House Bill 2070 as an amendment to another bill before the PA House. Schlegel’s amendment would clarify state law to allow licensed physical therapists to perform dry needling upon completion of a board-approved certification program. This would ensure dry needling is only performed by physical therapists who are properly trained in the technique. While Schlegel’s amendment failed on a 102-101 vote, his bill still remains active.