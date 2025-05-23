Bill Allows Drying Clothes In The Sun

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced allowing PA residents living in a condominium, cooperative, or planned community the right to dry their laundry outdoors using a clothesline or drying rack, with reasonable restrictions such as limiting the use of these items to backyard areas, maintaining the aesthetic appearance of the community. Delaware County Rep. Lisa Borowski says that drying clothes using nature’s dryer – the sun – is an easy way to reduce utility bills and is environmentally friendly. Homeowners associations and unit owners associations have historically fought to ban outdoor clotheslines and drying racks, citing the unsightliness of the practice as damaging to the orderly appearance of these communities. Currently, twenty states have passed legislation ensuring the right to use the sun to dry clothes. House Bill 67 is now before the PA House Urban Affairs & Housing Committee.