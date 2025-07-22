Bill Allows Car Dealerships Open On Sundays

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Rep. Tim Brennan is proposing a measure allowing car dealerships in PA to be open on Sundays. Less than half of the fifty states still prohibit the Sunday sale of vehicles by licensed dealers and PA is one of them. The Democrat lawmaker wants to allow normal vehicle business dealers to sell motor vehicles and be permitted to finalize sales contracts on Sundays. Most of PA’s neighboring states allow Sunday vehicle sales at car dealerships. Brennan says by prohibiting these sales, PA is losing out on transactions and puts the state at a competitive disadvantage. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.