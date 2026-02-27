Bill Allows Arming Of PA Dog Wardens

HARRISBURG – A legislative proposal to allow dog wardens in PA to be armed will be introduced by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties. In 2008, the General Assembly extensively amended the Dog Law removing the arming of dog wardens..Currently, a dog warden in PA may not carry, use or possess a stun gun or firearm in the performance of their duties. Dog wardens are law enforcement officers and may encounter dangerous situations where a stun gun or firearm is the best and safest means of protection. Benninghoff plans to re-introduce legislation to restore this authority to the Secretary of Agriculture. With the approval of the Secretary, dog wardens would have to have both proper certification and training in the use of stun guns and firearms in the performance of their duties. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the measure.