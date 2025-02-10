Bill Allows Arming Of Inspector General Agents

HARRISBURG – A strong bipartisan majority of the PA House Judiciary Committee approved Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin’s bill that would permit agents working for the Office of State Inspector General to arm themselves on the job. Conklin said he introduced House Bill 36 to provide greater protection for agents, whose law enforcement duties often expose them to the risk of danger. He said, as members of a government watchdog agency, OSIG agents investigate fraud and other misconduct in government programs and operations. Like other law enforcement officers, they have the power to issue subpoenas and search warrants and file criminal complaints. Unlike other officers, they are not permitted to carry a weapon – even though their work often places them in dangerous situations. The measure now heads to the full PA House for consideration.