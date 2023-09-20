Bill Allows Advertising Of Clinical Labs To Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Regulations would be eliminated which prevent Pennsylvanians from learning about diagnostic testing and services provided by local clinical laboratories. Senate Bill 712 would enable clinical laboratories to publicly advertise the availability of diagnostic testing services, while also maintaining important consumer protections. The bill would continue to require a PA-licensed physician’s script for the ordering of diagnostic testing and the physician-ordered tests would have to be processed by a licensed clinical laboratory. PA is the only state in the nation that still prevents clinical laboratories from advertising directly to residents. The measure passed the PA Senate and now moves to the House.