Bill Allowing Cash Payment For PA School Events Now Law

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation making cash an acceptable form of payment for admission to school-sponsored events in PA. Many PA schools have been rejecting cash as a form of payment for school-sponsored events and activities, instead requiring spectators to use credit or debit cards, or order online or through an app. Such policies have disenfranchised many seniors, poor people, and children who may not have credit cards, smart phones or the technical capabilities to access the internet to purchase tickets. Since introduction of House Bill 685, the measure has received widespread bipartisan support and an overwhelmingly positive response from Pennsylvanians. In fact, the PA Interscholastic Athletic Association or PIAA, which had conducted ticket sales exclusively online or through an app, recently rescinded its policy after the bill gained traction in the General Assembly. House Bill 685 was included in this year’s Education Code bill that was approved as part of the state budget, which the governor signed into law.