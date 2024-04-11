Bill Alerts Families Of Veterans To Federal Burial Benefit

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee approved a bill to alert the family members of deceased veterans about federal burial benefits. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano said our veterans took care of us and our country while they were alive, so we want to take care of their families when they pass away. The committee approved Senate Bill 1139 which would require funeral directors, funeral parlors or cemetery companies to notify the director of the county veterans assistance office when a veteran living in the county dies. They also would have to provide the deceased veteran’s family with contact information for the county director. The goal is to ensure veterans’ family members become aware of federal Department of Veterans Affairs burial benefits. The bill moves to the full state Senate.