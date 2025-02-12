Bill Aids PA Rural Health Care Providers

HARRISBURG – A bill to provide financial incentives to recruit rural health care providers has unanimously passed the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 157 would create the Rural Health Care Grant Program, which would allow specified facilities, including rural hospitals, to help certain providers in paying off their student loans. Bill sponsor, Warren County Rep. Kathy Rapp says rural health centers and hospitals are struggling to keep their doors open because of difficulties in recruiting providers. The program helps hospitals and health centers bring in skilled workers and helps the providers by covering some of their student loan costs. To be eligible to receive a grant, House Bill 157 would require licensed nurses, physicians, midwives, dentists, and dental hygienists to begin practicing at a rural hospital, Federal Qualified Health Center, rural health clinic or birth center within six months of accepting a position; be classified as full-time by working 30 hours or more per week, or 130 hours per month; and work in the facility for a minimum of three years. The measure now head to the full House for consideration.