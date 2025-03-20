Bill Aids PA Rural Health Care Access

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill to attract health care workers to rural areas of the state by providing grants to health care facilities for the payment of health care workers’ education debt. Rural health care providers are facing persistent shortages that make it harder for Pennsylvanians to get the care they need. Under House Bill 157, licensed nurses, physicians, midwives, dentists, and dental hygienists would be eligible for the Rural Health Care Grant Program through their employers if they begin practicing at a rural hospital, Federally Qualified Health Center, rural health clinic or birth center within six months of accepting a position; work full-time – defined as at least 30 hours per week or 130 hours per month, and commit to working in the facility for a minimum of three years. The bill now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.