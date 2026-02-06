Bill Addressing PA Caregiver Shortage Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved bipartisan legislation to help address PA’s long-term care workforce shortage. Senate Bill 116 would allow high school juniors and seniors to earn graduation credit by working or volunteering in licensed care settings that provide 24-hour care and supervision for the elderly. The bill, if approved by the PA House and signed by the governor, would show students what a career in long-term care looks like, encouraging them to consider it as they prepare to enter the workforce. Health care leaders and senior advocates strongly support the measure and note that PA’s population over the age of 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040. Despite the sharp increase, labor statistics revealed that from 2019 to 2022, PA saw a 14% decrease in long-term care professionals.