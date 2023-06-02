Bill Addresses School Hunger Through A “Shared Table”

HARRISBURG – Schools in PA would be able to address student hunger through a unique “Shared Table” program under a bill introduced by Erie County Rep. Bob Merski. House Bill 1286 would help with student hunger and combat food waste by allowing schools to redistribute unused food to students in need. Merski said in PA, 1 in 7 children face hunger, which means that they show up to class each day without the fuel they need to concentrate, retain information, and learn. At the same time, a large amount of food goes to waste every day in our schools. The “Shared Table” program allows students with unwanted, unused food to deliver it to a safe designated spot, where other students could discreetly obtain the food throughout the day or take it home with them at the end of the day. Schools in other states have implemented such programs. The bill will be referred to committee.