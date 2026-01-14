Bill Addresses Affordable Housing Shortage

HARRISBURG – To address the persistent and growing demand for affordable housing, legislation is being introduced which will encourage construction of residential homes in areas where unmet needs exist. The bill will give municipalities the opportunity to simplify their approval process and reduce red tape, empowering local governments to expedite housing availability as desired. One sponsor of the bill, Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry Counties says PA’s housing shortage is driving up costs for both renters and home buyers, limiting economic growth and making the goal of home ownership unaffordable for many. The legislation will help get state government out of the way and give municipalities tools they can use to reduce delays and costs for both buyers and renters. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the legislation is being circulated.