Big U.S. Supreme Court Decisions This Week

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term. One case that could end as a victory for religious rights is the case of a Lancaster County man, Gerald Groff, a postal worker who requested not to work on Sundays because of his faith. The question for the high court has to do with when businesses have to accommodate religious employees. When the high court heard arguments in April, both liberal and conservative justices seemed in broad agreement that businesses like the Postal Service can not cite minor costs or hardships to reject requests to accommodate religious practices. That could mean a ruling joined by both liberal and conservative justices.