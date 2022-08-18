Big Bucks From Planned Parenthood For PA Elections

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Planned Parenthood plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of the November elections. It’s pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade. The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood’s political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats, and legislative races in nine states including PA. Planned Parenthood’s previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.