Biden To Talk Crime, Gun Control In Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The trip today comes as Democrats and Republicans look for leverage on law enforcement issues ahead of the midterm elections in November. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will focus his remarks on “the importance of making sure we protect our communities.” Crime is a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.