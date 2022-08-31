Biden Blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘Sickening’ Attacks On FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is railing against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol and now are increasingly targeting the FBI. Biden tried Tuesday to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. He seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence. Biden’s remarks were his first substantive defense of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says.