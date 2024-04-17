Biden Administration Recruits States To Enforce Airline Consumer Laws

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The Biden Administration is enlisting the help of officials in 15 states, including PA and Maryland, to enforce consumer-protection laws covering airline travelers, a power that by law is limited to the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the states will ensure that government enforcement activities keep up with a current boom in air travel. Under an agreement, state attorney general offices will be able to investigate complaints about airline service. If they believe an airline violated the law or is refusing to cooperate with investigators, the states could refer cases to the Transportation Department for enforcement. In return, the Transportation Department will give the states access to its consumer complaint system and train state employees about federal consumer laws covering airlines.