Bible Reading Marathon At PA’s Capitol

HARRISBURG – A Bible-reading Marathon was held recently at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler joined with other state lawmakers and individuals who participated in the second such Marathon sponsored by the Capitol Bible Reading Marathon Group. The group believes that since the Bible is at the heart of America’s founding and an important part of our nation’s foundational documents, it should be voiced at the heart of our federal and state governments exhorting our nation to return to God. The Marathon lasted about 90 hours to read through God’s Word. The Capitol Bible Reading Marathon was established in 1990 and currently involves a total of seven other states participating.