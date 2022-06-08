Better Reimbursement Sought For EMS In PA

HARRISBURG – Some lawmakers in Harrisburg are pushing legislation that would support EMS services in PA. House Bill 2434 would provide a much-needed increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates to help ensure EMS agencies have enough money to continue their life-saving mission. EMS providers have received only two increases in reimbursement for transporting individuals covered by Medicaid in the last two decades. The bill boosts reimbursement rates for both Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support services to $400 and $325 per trip, respectively. The bill would also offer an added premium for rural providers to recognize the added costs those services face. It also would require that EMS agencies be paid for all loaded miles at a rate of $4 per mile. Currently, Medicaid reimburses $2 per loaded mile, but only after the first 20 miles. Future reimbursement rates for services and mileage would increase when Medicare rates increase based on changes to the Consumer Price Index to keep pace with the increased cost of providing this service.