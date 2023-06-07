Better Protections For PA Student Data

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee has approved the Student Data Privacy and Protection Act. Senate Bill 565 modernizes PA law to accommodate student information being stored online, as well as students learning and attending school online. Presently, student-related data is being generated, collected, and stored within school systems with no current protocols. The bill would define student data as well as clarify who owns the data, who can correct the records, and the responsibilities of the state and local educational entities with regard to student data. It would also create new policies, protections, and disclosures on the collection, reporting, and use of student data. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.