Better Protection For Battling Arson Fires

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Sen. Frank Farry and Sen. Wayne Langerholc of Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties are introducing legislation designed to better protect firefighters and emergency personnel when battling arson fires. PA law imposes significant penalties on those who commit arson, particularly when the crime results in the injury or death of a first responder. However, recent court decisions have weakened protections. The PA Supreme Court recently ruled that the offense of arson may be charged only once per arson incident, rather than once for each individual whose life is placed in danger. The interpretation fails to reflect the seriousness of incidents in which multiple people are endangered and limits prosecutors’ ability to hold offenders fully accountable. When numerous lives are jeopardized, the law should address the full scope of the risk. The legislation clarifies that the offense is to be charged per person endangered, not per arson event, in order to ensure accountability and upholding the safety of firefighters and emergency personnel. Current law also contains a gap in protection for first responders who are not actively extinguishing the fire, but performing support duties and tragically lose their lives. Arsonists should be held accountable for these deaths as well. Another measure would ensure that all first responders, whether directly extinguishing the fire or supporting the response, are fully protected under the law. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.