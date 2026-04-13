Better Protection Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would update the Landlord and Tenant Act to better support people experiencing domestic violence has passed the PA House Judiciary Committee. Leaving an abusive relationship is often the most dangerous time, and the last thing someone should have to worry about is whether they can safely stay in or leave their home. House Bill 72 would allow victims to break a lease early and change locks or other entry points so they can protect themselves and their families right away. Developed with input from advocacy groups, the bill is designed to give survivors clear, practical options at a time when safety matters most. The measure now goes to the full PA House for consideration.