Better Oversight Of PA Medical Marijuana Labs

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a bill that would strengthen the Department of Health’s oversight of the independent labs that test marijuana products dispensed under the state’s medical marijuana program. House Bill 2208 was introduced to ensure patients have the full confidence that the products dispensed are safe, effective, and free of contaminants. The bill would provide for improved compliance testing, product audits, statistical analyses, transparency and inspections of labs. It would direct the Department of Health to ensure that labs report accurate results and would also require stability testing in some circumstances to ensure the products’ potency and purity over time. The bill passed with bipartisan support and now goes to the PA Senate.