Better Control Of Personal Data Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill giving Pennsylvanians the ability to control how their personal data is used and sold has passed the PA House. Drawing on her experience as a data privacy attorney, Butler County Rep. Stephenie Scialabba said her bill will provide citizens with much-needed, commonsense, and long-overdue privacy rights control over their personal data. Under House Bill 1201, consumers have the right to know whether a business is processing the consumer’s personal data; correct inaccuracies in their personal data; delete personal data, and opt out of having their personal data shared. The Attorney General would be responsible for ensuring compliance with consumer requests. The measure moves to the state Senate for consideration.