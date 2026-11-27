Bethesda Mission’s Blessing the Table and Holiday Food Drive

You can help Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission provide food for needy folks at this time of year. The mission is inviting churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals to help provide food for local families through their Blessing the Table Project and Holiday Food Drive.

Blessing the Table Project provides 300 Christmas meal bags to local families in need. Each bag contains the items that families need to prepare a holiday meal together. You can support Blessing the Table by collecting individual meal bag ingredients, assembling complete holiday meal bags or helping sponsor the cost of the bags. Every meal bags has an 8-10 lb frozen ham, canned yams, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, boxed stuffing, canned corn and green beans, cranberry sauce, and a box of brownie mix. Drop off locations include the Bethesda Mission Men’s Shelter at 611 Reily Street in Harrisburg; Bethesda Mission Food Bank c/o Mission Central at 5 Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg or at M&T Bank locations on the West Shore or Harrisburg area.