Bethesda Mission Food Drive Underway

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission is seeking donations of non-perishable food as part of their annual food drive. From now through December 14, persons can fill up a bag with a variety of non-perishable food items and drop them off at a variety of collection points. Monetary donations to help the mission purchase food are also being accepted. For more information about the food drive and to make a financial donation, click on the banner below.

