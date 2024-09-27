Berks County Woman Convicted Of Murdering Her Children

READING (AP) – A Berks County woman has been convicted of killing her two young children, who were found in the basement of their home five years ago. 41-year-old Lisa Snyder was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2019 deaths of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner in their Albany Township residence. The charges carry an automatic sentence of life without parole. A judge had previously rejected a plea agreement under which Snyder would have pleaded no contest but mentally ill to third-degree murder. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 17.