Berks County Non-Profit Operator Charged By Authorities

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against the founder and operator of a Berks County-based non-profit for men with substance abuse issues. Kevin Kolb operated Sick Recovery and authorities allege he used participants as a source of free labor. An investigation found that Kolb recruited participants for the live-in program under the guise of offering treatment and healthy recovery alternatives. In reality, participants had to turn over their personal belongings and were not permitted to have any contact with their families. They worked construction jobs with no compensation and were not provided any reasonable means to voluntarily exit the program. Kolb was charged with numerous offenses, including involuntary servitude, theft by unlawful taking, and related offenses. He was arraigned and bail was set at $250,000. His wife and brother also face charges.