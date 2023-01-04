Berks County Democrat Becomes PA House Speaker

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided PA House on Tuesday. The chamber voted 115 to 85 to make Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi its speaker after Republicans were unable to convert their narrow majority into a vote to retain the post. Every Democrat backed Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans, including their floor leader, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County. But Rozzi’s election leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and whether he will remain a Democrat. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November, the minimum amount needed to take over the chamber, 102-101, after more than a decade in the minority. But that margin is now 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats with the three vacancies that will remain open until at least February.