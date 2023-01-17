Berks County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

BERKS COUNTY – A fatal crash in Berks County is under investigation. On January 16 around 6:40 a.m., State Police responded to the 3600 block of Pricetown Road (Route 12) in Ruscombmanor Township. Upon their arrival, they found 61-year-old Wanda Matuszak of Fleetwood deceased inside her vehicle. Multiple witnesses at the scene told authorities that a white Dodge Ram Sprinter van was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in marked no passing zones prior to the collision. The driver of the van was transported to Reading Hospital in critical condition. Two other drivers involved sustained minor injuries.