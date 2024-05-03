Being An Ambassador Before Government Leaders Spotlighted

LANCASTER – PA’s Church Ambassador Network exists to connect shepherds of the church to the shepherds of our government, according to the Network’s Director, Kurt Weaver. Weaver shares about the history of the network, who makes up the network, and the impact they have been having with lawmakers as they serve God. Hear more about the work of the Church Ambassador Network and how your church can become involved on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”