Be Safe With Christmas Lighting

LANCASTER – If you’re decorating your home inside or outside this Christmas season, be sure to exercise safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association, electrical cords or lighting equipment were involved in 40% of home holiday tree fires, and nearly one in five were started by decorative lights. Professionals are offering tips to stay safe while enjoying the holiday:

Check light strands; throw out any strands that are damaged. Check wall sockets, wires, and connections to make sure they’re in good, working order.

Place decorations and trees at least three feet from heat sources like fireplaces, portable heaters, radiators, and candles. If using candles, blow them out when you leave the room or go to sleep.

Inspect your cords to make sure they’re marked for proper use. Use plastic or insulated clips to secure your cords. Avoid using nails, screws or tacks. Avoid running extension cords under rugs or in high traffic areas.

If you have a natural Christmas tree, water it frequently to keep it fresh. The heat from incandescent bulbs can ignite a dry tree. If you have incandescent bulbs, consider switching to LEDs.

Be mindful of your electrical load. While you may enjoy big, beautiful, and bright displays, overloading can cause fires. Follow manufacturer guidelines for how many sets of lights can be safely connected to your outlets and extension cords.

Always hang your decorations during daylight hours.

