Be Safe In Travel Over July 4th Holiday

HARRISBURG – As travelers get ready to celebrate America’s 249th birthday with fireworks, parades, and barbecues, the PA Turnpike is ready for a busy holiday travel period. They expect that over 5.8 million motorists will be traveling on the toll road from now through Sunday, July 6. The PA Turnpike will be doing its part to help keep vehicles moving. The GEICO Safety Patrol teams will be on the system to assure travelers get to their destinations safely. All roadway construction and maintenance projects are suspended until Sunday, July 6 at 11 p.m. to ensure as many lanes are open as possible. PA State Police will have extra patrols during the holiday period to ensure drivers are following the posted speed limits, allowing proper distance between other vehicles, and maintaining respect for other motorists and driving conditions. This is the first major holiday travel period since “Paul Miller’s Law” went into effect in PA, prohibiting the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light or other momentary delay.