Be Safe During Thanksgiving Travel

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police is reminding drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober, and eliminate distractions behind the wheel as they travel this Thanksgiving holiday. State Police spokesman, Lt. Adam Reed said an increased police presence will take place. Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning today through the New Year’s holiday to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol. An important aspect will be to make sure everyone is buckled up. PA law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday. With over 49 million travelers expected to drive to their holiday destinations this Thanksgiving, travelers should be prepared for very busy roadways.