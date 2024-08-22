Be Safe Around School Buses As New Year Begins

HARRISBURG – Schools are reopening around PA with buses returning to the roadways to transport students. Motorists are being reminded of regulations pertaining to school buses. Students need to be aware of potential dangers they face while walking to and from their bus stop. School bus safety tips can be found by clicking on the picture below.
