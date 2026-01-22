Be Prepared For The Upcoming Winter Storm

HARRISBURG – Winter storms are part of PA living and they’re made worse when the power goes out. The PA Public Utility Commission offers tips for what to do before and during winter storms. Keep available flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, and necessary medications on hand. Charge cell phones, medical devices, and other essential electronics before the storm. Monitor weather forecasts and utility updates through local news outlets, official social media channels, and emergency alerts. Report power outages or downed power lines directly to your utility company. Always assume downed lines are energized and stay far away. You can learn more about what to do if you lose power during the storm, how to stay safe while waiting for power to be restored, and what utilities do to deal with storms by clicking on the banner below

