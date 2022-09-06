Be Prepared For Emergencies In PA

HARRISBURG – September is National Preparedness Month and the PA Emergency Management Agency and the PA Insurance Department are encouraging citizens to take steps to prepare for emergencies and ensure that their homes, businesses, and possessions are adequately insured. PEMA Director Randy Padfield says, “We all have a role to play in getting our families ready for emergencies, because the more prepared we are, the less strain we see on local emergency responders and the more quickly our communities can recover.” September is also when the Keystone State experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast this time of year.