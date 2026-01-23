Be Prepared For Cold Wintry Weather

LANCASTER – With our wintry weather coming, now is the time to be prepared. Gather needed supplies ahead of the weather event, keep cell phones fully charged, pay attention to weather alerts and any emergency announcements, and create an emergency supply kit. During the event, stay off roads if at all possible. If trapped in your car, stay inside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and avoid overexertion when shoveling snow. If your home uses natural gas, be alert for carbon monoxide poisoning. Never heat your home with a gas stove-top or oven. Check on your neighbors as older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold. Should you lose power, have your utility’s phone numbers nearby. Be safe during the winter weather and we will get through it.