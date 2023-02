Be Alert For Windy Weather

LANCASTER – Our region is under a wind advisory from 1-7 p.m. today. West winds of 15-30 mph which could gust to up to 50 mph are possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Motorist should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Make sure that any outdoor objects are secured.